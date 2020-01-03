Peggy Jane Hawkins Cummins
Wife of Philip Cummins
Peggy Jane Hawkins Cummins, 71, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, after a short illness. She leaves behind her high school sweetheart of 49 years, Philip Cummins; daughter, Kristi (Jim), Lexington; son, Brian Cummins, Los Angeles; and three grandsons, Ryan, Alec and Christian. She is also survived by her brother, Don (Sharon) Hawkins; sisters, Pat Hawkins, Susan (Stan) Schu, Marilyn (Jim) Phipps and Mary Moss and Gene Miller, brother-in-law, Tennessee.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and John Hawkins, a sister, Linda Miller and brother-in-law, Tom Moss.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with memorial services at 7 p.m. at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 604 E. Main St., Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Cynthiana Office, 1317, U.S. Highway 62 E., Cynthiana, 41031.
