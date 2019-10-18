Peter W. Salmen Jr.
Life-long horseman
Peter W. Salmen Jr., 81, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. Pete was born April 18, 1938, in Hazel Park, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Donna Oak Salmen. He is survived by his children, Peter W. Salmen III (Rachel), Susan S. Bunning (Mark) and Catherine S. Wright (Roger) all of Lexington and his sister, Patricia Baker of Indiana. He is survived by his grandchildren, Amanda Kelsey, Eric Bunning, William Salmen, Phillip Salmen, Paul Wright, Doug Wright and Emory Wright and one great-grandchild, Reagan Kelsey.
Pete was a proud graduate of the class of 1956 Kentucky Military Institute in Louisville, Kentucky, and attended the University of Michigan and Transylvania University. Pete was a life-long horseman, training many stakes winners for family-owned Crimson King Farm in Scott County, Kentucky. He gave back to the horse industry and his fellow horsemen in numerous ways. Pete was elected to the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (KHBPA). The KHBPA is a trade organization representing the interest of owners and trainers running horses in Kentucky. In addition, horsemen elected Pete as the President of KHBPA for two consecutive terms. During his tenure as President, he and Don Ball, President of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association (KTA) forged an alliance which attributed to strengthening the racing industry in Kentucky and benefitting the health and welfare of the backstretch community. Don and Pete also served on the Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare Fund, an organization which provides medical benefits and assistance to needy horsemen racing in Kentucky. Pete was also appointed, and served for several years, to the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund (KTDF), which oversees significant sums of supplemental purse money for Kentucky bred horses.
Expressions of condolences in lieu of flowers can be made to KHBPF, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity benefiting backstretch workers in Kentucky, 3729 S. Fourth St, Louisville, KY 40214.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Georgetown Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Salmen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.