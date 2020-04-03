Philip Lee Tackett
Member of Faith Baptist Church
Philip Lee Tackett, loving husband of Christina “Christy” Creech-Tackett, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born in Georgetown on November 28, 1967, to Paul and Jean Ann Weisenberger Tackett. Phil was employed at Sagitec as a consultant. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, 1986 graduate of Scott County High School, graduate of U.K. with a BA & MA. He loved traveling and enjoyed thoroughbred racing around the world. He was a Kentucky Thoroughbred Breeder/Owner. He will be remembered for his sunny disposition and generous heart and soul. He could light up a room with a smile and a funny story. He was a good man and worked hard to be the best brother, son, and husband that anyone could ask for. All his friends and family will miss him. He rarely complained about anything. He had such a love of horses, his cats, and enjoying thoroughbred racing.
Along with his parents, Phil is survived by his wife of 26 years, Christy, brother, Chris Tackett of Georgetown and sister, Julie Tackett of Lexington; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Joyce Boring; brothers-in-law, Chris (Lynn) Creech and Ben (Cassy) Boring, all of Georgetown; nephews, Garrett Boring and Joe Boring, nieces, Katie Creech and Chelsea Creech.
Phil will be missed beyond words; always remembered; and forever loved.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, a private family service for Phil will be held and he will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, c/o The Jockey Club, 821 Corporate Dr., Lexington, KY 40503; Blue Grass Farms Charities, 2339 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY 40511; Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504; Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Dr. #13, Georgetown, KY 40324; Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA), P.O. Box 910668, Lexington, KY 40591.
A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
