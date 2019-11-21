Ray Davis Perry
Loved hunting, fishing
Ray Davis Perry, 74, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born to the late Estell Davis and Lydia Alice Blythe Perry on Oct. 6, 1945, in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Ray loved hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory are son, Duane (Cheri) Perry of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and daughter, Renee' (Rob) Christopher of Richmond, Kentucky; grandchildren, Dillon Graves, Katelyn Graves, Victoria Perry, Brynleigh Perry, Danny Eckler and William Perry; great-grandchild, Oliver Graves. Ray is also survived by sisters, Norma Lou Welch and Janice Fay (Pete) Wise, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Gayla Joyce (Ronnie) Darnell of Stamping Ground, Kentucky. He is also survived by other extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at noon at Stamping Ground Christian Church.
