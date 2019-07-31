Richard “Rick” Jesse Muse
Field Applications Engineer for Broadcom
Richard “Rick” Jesse Muse, 54, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in his home with his family in attendance after a strong fight against brain cancer.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Christ Baptist Church, 409 Newton Rd, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will follow.
Rick was born to Dick and Bonnie (Toney) Muse on Feb. 13, 1965, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Predeceased by his father, Rick is survived by his wife of 23 years, Surrena, and his children, Nathan, Brittany, Jessie, Seth, Abby and Mercy. He is also survived by his mother Bonnie, and his two sisters, Lisa Haubner and Sharon Muse.
Rick attended Georgia Tech where he earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering. He held positions with IBM, Cisco and Serverworks, and was a Field Applications Engineer for Broadcom at the time of his disability and death. When not working, he loved serving in his church and spending time with his family. He was a kind and compassionate man who tirelessly loved and served others. He leaves behind a legacy, an example we cherish and will always strive to emulate. Rick will be deeply missed until the day we are all finally reunited again in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to a special savings account for the children. Any money given will be put directly into that account at Coastal Federal Credit Union.
