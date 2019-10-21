Rita Kay Wells
Member of Long Lick Baptist Church
Rita Kay Wells, 75, widow of Bobby M. Wells, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Scott County, Kentucky, Rita was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Juanita Rose Henage Dalzell. She was a member of Long Lick Baptist Church, a graduate of Scott County High School and worked at Winn Dixie, where she was an employee for 10 years. Rita enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Lee Wells, of Scott County, Lisa Kay (Wade) Mazurka, of Lexington, Robert M. Wells and Jennifer Jo Ballard, both of Scott County; grandchildren, Adam Wells, Ashley Wells, Breanne Goodlett, Derek James, Tori James, Morgan Mazurka, Ivy Mazurka, Ella Mazurka, Hannah Everman, Amanda Wells, Tanner Wells, Darcy Marshall, Josie Marshall and Sydney Marshall; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Wasson of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Friday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating and burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Those serving as pallbearers are Wade Mazurka, Derek James, Adam Wells, Mark Horsley, Chris Wasson, Bobby Wasson III, Greg Hampton and Alan Hampton. Serving as honorary are, Mike Hamilton, Bobby Wasson Jr., Mike Schornick, Tony Hampton, Marty Hampton, Steve Faust and Rick Faust. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Edgemont Nursing Home, especially Rita’s aide, Margie, and her Hospice nurses, Sharon and Debbie. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Rita Wells, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.