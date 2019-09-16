Robert “Bobby” Marion Gillispie III
Retired Telephone Man
Robert “Bobby” Marion Gillispie III, 69, husband to Vata Mae Clark Gillispie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was born April 14, 1950, and was raised in Sadieville, Kentucky, by the late Mr. & Mrs. Robert F. Gillispie. Robert was a Telephone Man, retiring after 41 years with the phone company. He was a member of the Mt. Vernon Lodge #14 where he was a Past Master, also he was a member of the Scottish Rite and a Shriner 32 degree. Robert was a six-year Army veteran, loving husband and father...and daughter’s favorite bass player. Robert had a smile and laugh that would light up a room.
Along with his loving wife, Vata, he is survived by his daughter, Kata Rhe (Josh) Crutcher of Nashville, Tennessee, and sisters Carol (Jerry) Huffman of Monterey, Tennessee and Evelyn (Mike) Brogli of Cynthiana, Kentucky.
A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Huffman officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are Josh Crutcher, Dean Kidwell, Bill Banta, Mike Brogli, Donald Clark and Jim Blanton. Honorary pallbearers are Tom and Kaye McKenney, Kathy Sweeney, all phone company family & friends and Dean and Vivian House.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
