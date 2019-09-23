Robert McCarley Metcalfe Jr.
TMMK Team Leader
Robert McCarley Metcalfe Jr., 58, husband of Glenna Armstrong Metcalfe, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Robert “Buddy” and Mary Olga Barton Metcalfe.
A graduate of Georgetown College, Robert Metcalfe served as a Team Leader at Toyota (TMMK) in Georgetown. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, cooking, gardening and reading. A history buff, he also enjoyed restoring World War II-era Dodge Power Wagons. Robert will be remembered most for his dry wit, tenderness, thoughtfulness and loving heart, making everything he touched more beautiful.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Metcalfe, Emily Metcalfe and Erin Metcalfe; brother, Duncan Metcalfe; sisters, Sally Swanson and Mary DeFini. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Metcalfe.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Faith Baptist Church (Georgetown, Kentucky), conducted by Greg Earwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elizabeth’s Village (Georgetown, Kentucky), Mahr Park Arboretum (Madisonville, Kentucky) or the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust (Chicago, Illinois). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.