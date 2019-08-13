Robert Way Davis, “Bob”, formerly of Georgetown, KY, widower of Jo Taylor “Jodi” Davis, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Born in St. Joseph, MO, he was the son of the late Harold Morgan and Goldie Keith Davis.
Mr. Davis was retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as an administrator and was a U.S. Marine veteran. In his post retirement he also worked for the GED program in Scott Co and for Scott Co Senior Citizens Center.
He is survived by his daughter; Sherri Davis (Doug) Adams of Prosper, Texas, and grandchildren; Chase Taylor Adams and Evan Davis (Caitlin) Adams. Also, he is survived by his sons; Bryan (Lynn) Davis and Scott (Consuelo) Davis of St. Joseph, Missouri and their families.
Memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Scott Coburn. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
