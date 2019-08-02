Robert William “Bobby” Hamilton
Member of Central Church of God
Robert William “Bobby” Hamilton, 68, husband to Nancy Nodalo Hamilton, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Bobby was born on June 14, 1951, in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Leon L. “Button” and Mildred Griggs Hamilton. Bobby was a member of Central Church of God. He was a graduate of Scott County High School and he loved traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, William Bradley Hamilton (Samantha) and Brian Lee Hamilton (Amanda), and grandchildren, Jonathan Hamilton, Landrum Hamilton and Andy Hamilton. Bobby was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Hamilton Jr.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Mike Hamilton, Larry Wilhoite, Steven Craft, Efraim Bartolome, Brian Hickey and Greg Howard. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Jonathan Hamilton, Landrum Hamilton and Andy Hamilton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
