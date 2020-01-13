Rodney Lee West

Rodney Lee West, 55, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. 

Graveside services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home.  

