Ronald C. Wilder
Member of First United Methodist Church
Ronald C. Wilder, 88, widower of Joyce Sellars Wilder, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Georgetown. Ronald and his late wife Joyce have lived in Georgetown since 1973 and were members of Georgetown First United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 16, 2019 at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown.
Ron was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Harlan, Kentucky, to Hazel and Ewing Wilder. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1949. After high school, Ron played football for Eastern Kentucky University but left college to marry his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Sellars Wilder and join the United States Air Force. Ron served in South Korea during the Korean War.
After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Ron returned to Cumberland, Kentucky, and worked as an electrician for United States Steel Coal Co. in Lynch, Kentucky. After starting his family, Ron returned to Southeast Community College in Cumberland, Kentucky, receiving an associate’s in Electrical Engineering. He then joined the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration as a sub-district manager in Lexington and Paintsville. At the age of 65, Ron completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Marshall University.
Ronald Wilder is survived by his sons, Mike, Keith (Jan) and Philip; and daughters, Ronna (Robert) Love and Kathie (Peter) Winograd; two grandchildren, Megan Love Sukrattanawong (Gary) and Matt Love (Mary); sister-in-law, Nancy Wilder and her children, Brooke and Jeff; brother-in-law, Bill Sellars and wife, Mitzi, and their children, Mia, Jamey and Telly; sister-in-law, Nina Sellars and daughters, Judy and Cathy; cousin, Lora Click and children Mary and Patrick along with other family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, parents, Hazel and Ewing Wilder, his brother, Murris Wilder, his brother-in-law, Jack and Pat Click. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church, PO Box 1089, Georgetown, KY 40324.
