Roxie Bledsoe Caldwell
Devout Christian
Roxie Bledsoe Caldwell was the seventh child born to John Wesley Bledsoe and Rachel Prichett Bledsoe of Gatliff, Kentucky (both deceased). Even as a small child her love of the Lord started by spending time at her special rock in the mountains where she worshiped and praised God. She shared her story to her children and grandchildren about her special place with the Lord. She was one of 12 children, Clara Benton, Georgia Slaughter, Betty Hipsher, Melvin, Cledious, Walter, Arthur, Dillard, Willard and Bobby have preceded her in death, one brother survives, Sterling Bledsoe.
She married Robert Clifton Caldwell on Dec. 5, 1949. Within the union they had seven children: Glenn Hughes (Kenneth), Lavanda Shannon, Louise Caldwell-Edmonds (Roy), Robert Caldwell (Kim), Judy Calwell- Wilson (Tony Sr.), Steve Caldwell (Carla) and Jeffrey Caldwell (Crystal). Although she bared seven children, she considered her niece, Sandra Hipsher as one of her daughters. She lost her husband in 1991.
She was a homemaker and housewife until the youngest child entered school, then she started working at Mallards Pencil Factory where she worked for 17 years. After she retired from Mallards she took a part-time job as a domestic worker for the Suchers.
She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as sons-and daughters-in-law.
In her last days she spoke of the angels making “travel arrangements” for her. She said they were nearby and she wanted them to come in the room because she was ready to go. Their arrangements came to fruition early morning Nov. 22, 2019.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with service beginning at noon. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
