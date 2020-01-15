Ruby Metts Popp Tuttle
Member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Ruby Metts Popp Tuttle, 80, wife to Alvin Tuttle, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky. Ruby was the daughter of the late Carlos and Opal Mitchell Metts, born on April 20, 1939 in Frankfort, Kentucky. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and a 28-year employee of the Scott County School System. She loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, landscaping and farming with her husband. Family was everything to her and one of her joys was hosting family game nights.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Steve (Cindy) Popp of Stamping Ground, Melanie (Lloyd) Morrison of Georgetown, Michele (Nick) Franchino of Stamping Ground and stepdaughter, Allison Greer of Georgetown; grandchildren, Steven Popp, Aaron Popp, Matthew Popp, Melanie Ward, Faith Popp, Chris Morrison, Charles Morrison, Janessa Morrison, Joseph Franchino, Jordyn Franchino, Jarrod Franchino, Jade Franchino, Holton Greer and Alton Greer; and 13 great-grandchildren. Ruby is also survived by her sister, Betty Burchfield of Stamping Ground. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Metts and James Metts; and her first husband, Charles Lee Popp.
Visitation for Ruby will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Masonic Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers, Steven Popp, Aaron Popp, Matthew Popp, Chris Morrison, Charles Morrison, Joseph Franchino, Jarrod Franchino and Alton Greer; and her granddaughters serving as honorary pallbearers, Melanie Ward, Faith Popp, Janessa Morrison, Jordyn Franchino, Jade Franchino and Holton Greer.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
