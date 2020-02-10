Sarah Jane Michael
Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother
Sarah Jane Michael, 66, widow of Freddie Allen Michael, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 28, 1954, in Cynthiana to the late Floyd and Helen Himes. Sarah was a supervisor at Tops (office supply warehouse) for many years and the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. She will be remembered for being the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include; two children, Keil (Dennis) Cox and Beau Moore; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Himes, Bobby Himes, Doug Himes; five sisters, Linda Vickers, Susan Wigglesworth, Dee Moore, Kaye Parish and Betty Brophy. In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by two siblings.
A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation prior starting at 6 p.m.
Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
