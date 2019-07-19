Shirley Daniels Glass
Wife of Doyle “Pete” Glass
Shirley Daniels Glass, 80, wife of Doyle “Pete” Glass, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. She was born on Aug. 6, 1938, in Winchester, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ellis Horton Daniels and Marie (Owen) Daniels. Shirley retired from IBM where she had been a Senior Buyer. She loved to read, cook, sew, baseball, classic country music and working with Pete on the farm. She had been active in the Methodist church in Winchester and had received the Outstanding Young Women’s Award. In addition to her husband of 49 years, Shirley is survived by her sister, Mariam H. Daniels. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Horton “Danny” Owen Daniels. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
