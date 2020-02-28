Sondra Louise (Cook) Queen
Member of Newtown Christian Church
Sondra Louise (Cook) Queen, 70, wife of Louie “Red” Queen, passed away on Friday Feb. 28, 2020. She was born on Feb. 27, 1950 in Georgetown, daughter of Mildred Ann (Hinton) Cook and the late O.M. Cook. Sondra was a member of Newtown Christian Church. She loved her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed shopping and going to the beach with her family. In addition to her husband and mother, Sondra is survived by her son, Brett (Andrea) Queen; her daughter, Brooke (Steve) Scroggins; six grandchildren, Leighton Scroggins, Landry Scroggins, Evan Queen, Dakota Shively, Madison Shively and Caleb Shively; her sister, Sherry (Mark) Wanchic; one Aunt, Jane Penn; four sisters-in-law, Nena (Eddie) Rivera, Edna Brashear, Susan Queen, Pam (Tim) Jordan and Tina Brackins; one brother-in-law, Kevin Brackins; her niece, Christa (Jason) Dees; numerous other nieces, nephews and dear friends. Besides her father, Sondra was preceded in death by one Aunt, Helen Hinton. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Evan Queen, Dakota Shively, Mike Duncan, Paul Duncan, Durbin Wallace and Dave Fouts. Honorary pallbearers will be Landry Scroggins and Caleb Shively. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.