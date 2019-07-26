Stanley Floyd Maddox,
U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran
Stanley Floyd Maddox, 87, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Dexter, Missouri, he grew up in Puxico, Missouri, and was the son of the late Jesse and Pearl Mann Maddox. He was a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired to Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in 1985, following 40 years of service as a telephone lineman for AT&T in Phoenix, Arizona. In his leisure time, he was an avid hunter. He was a member of the Heber-Overgaard Volunteer Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Showlow Elks and American Legion in Heber-Overgaard. He was Lutheran by faith.
In addition to his parents, one brother, Friendly Tommy Maddox and one sister, Helen LaRue Braswell, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his son, Bryan Stanley Maddox of Glendale, Arizona; his daughter, LaDawn (Ken) Reid of Georgetown and three grandchildren, James Brandon Maddox of Wichita Falls, Kansas, D. Scott (Brieanna) Harper of Shelbyville and Zachary Taylor Reid of Louisville.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Webb Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The cremated remains will be privately interred at Roselawn Burial Estates in Meadville, Pennsylvania later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com.
