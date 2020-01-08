Stephanie Diane Gaines
Stephanie Diane Gaines, 52, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Stephanie Diane Gaines
