Stephen Duane Perkins
Graduate of Scott County High School
Stephen Duane Perkins, 63, loving husband of Beth Baston Perkins, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. Stephen was born in Fayette County on November 16, 1956 to Victor D. Perkins and the late Patricia Ann Spears Perkins. He was a graduate of Scott County High School and loved farming and family.
Along with his father and wife, he is survived by son, Phillip Duane (Constance) Perkins of Stamping Ground, daughters, April Michelle (Wylie) Clayton and Sarah Kimberly Perkins, both of Georgetown; grandchildren, Kayla Renee Ferguson, Logan Ray Clayton, Lynnlee Carol Perkins and John Stephen Perkins; brother, Bradford Allen (Mary) Perkins of Frankfort; sisters, Paige Perkins (Doug) Anderson of Stamping Ground and Kelli Renee Perkins of Lawrenceburg.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rachele Holmes officiating and burial to follow at Masonic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Steven Popp, Alan Glass, Brandon Perkins, Austin Anderson, Trey Baston, John Neal Baston and Leonardo Yanez. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Waller, Price Smith, George “Spanky” Ammerman, Rusty Hawkins and Barry Hay.
Memorials may be made to The ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd #101, Louisville, Kentucky 40223 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
