Member of Grace Christian Church

Stewart Taylor Esters, 54, husband of Shannon Meadors Esters, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Georgetown. Born in Greensburg, Kentucky, he was the son of Louise Paxton Stearman and the late Leon “Sarge” Esters. 

Stewart spent most of his career in the trucking industry and was currently the operation logistics manager for Broad Range Logistics. He was a member of Grace Christian Church, an avid golfer and Texas Longhorn football fan. In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his son, Josh (Haley) Esters, Waynesburg, Kentucky, and daughter Madison Meadors, Georgetown, Kentucky. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Andrew Brown. Burial will follow at the Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com

