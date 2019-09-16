Susan Cornelia Stephens
Member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church
Susan Cornelia Stephens, 55, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Sadieville, Kentucky. She was born on Jan. 21, 1964, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to the late William Howard "Willie" and Frances Duncan Stephens. Susan was a member of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church and a graduate of Scott County High School. Susan was a former U.S. Post Office employee and also a caregiver. She was an avid sports fan, loved her cats and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Alexis Houston of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchild, Matais Wray; a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and-nephews. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Stephens (Mary Hughes) of Georgetown, Kentucky; sister, Anne (Mike) Northcutt of Sadieville, Kentucky; and sister-in-law, Lana Stephens of Georgetown, Kentucky. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Stephens.
Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service following at 1 p.m. with Rev. Randy Gregory officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, M.G. Northcutt, Earl Mastin, Todd Stephens, Matthew Stephens, Michael McKinney and Alex Wray. Honorary pallbearers will be Titan Mastin, Hunter Butcher, Trapper Butcher, David Fightmaster, Hubert Caudill, Barry Hibbard and Jeff Conrad. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
