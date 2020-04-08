Sylvia Lee Marshall
Devoted wife, mother and grandmother
Sylvia Lee Marshall, 90, widow of Thomas Downing Marshall, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Dozia and Oma Frances Lee.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved fishing, playing the organ and listening to music. She is survived by her children, Jayne C. Marshall, Lexington and Kevin (Jennifer) Marshall, Georgetown; sister, Anna L. Linn; grandchildren, Kellie Renee Marshall and Kevin Joshua Marshall; great grandchild, Memphis Marshall; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
To abide by current guidelines that face our nation, services will be private.