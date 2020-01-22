Terry Eugene Lee III
Terry Eugene Lee III, stillborn child of Takia Gardner and Terry E. Lee Jr., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Memorial services will be private. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
Unsettled", a solo exhibition by printmaker Liz Shepherd, will be on view in the Wilson Gallery January 16-February 22. An opening reception with the artist will take place Thursday January 16, 6-8 PM. Liz Shepherd is a sculptor and printmaker. In many of her works, three-dimensional objects…
Who is your favorite superhero? Princess loves strong characters that zip through space and jump buildings with a single bound - but one thing she can’t stand is her name – Princess. Princesses can’t be superheroes… can they? Vivian Hill Snipes, LCT Artistic Director, takes on this modern re…
Join United Fine Arts Academy in our first staging of the famous fairy tale of Cinderella! With the renowned music by Sergei Prokofiev, Cinderella's journey brings to life our deepest dream: that someone will love us just as we are, and that kindness to others will bring real magic to life!
