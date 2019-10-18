Theresa Rene Alexander
Daughter of Ray Alexander
Theresa Rene Alexander, 64, daughter of Ray Alexander, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on March 5, 1955, in Covington, Kentucky, to Ray Alexander and the late Lorrene Gross Alexander.
Along with her father, she is survived by her sisters, Belinda Alexander of Versailles, Kentucky, and Janell (John) Early of Shelbyville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ross) Wiedo, Bryan Reynolds, Evan Early, Grant Early, Lauren Early, and great-nieces, Hailey and Laura Wiedo.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service beginning at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Strausbaugh officiating. There will be a private burial at Georgetown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
