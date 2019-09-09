Therley “T.J.” James Reed
Member of Long Lick Baptist Church
Therley “T.J.” James Reed, 84, of Stamping Ground, husband of Beulah (Robinson) Reed, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 4, 1935, in Lincoln County, Kentucky, son of the late Thurman and Myrtle (Black) Reed. Therley was a devoted member of Long Lick Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School for over 30 years and served as a Deacon at Long Lick Baptist and Penn Avenue Baptist Church. Therley had worked on the Southern Railroad and then with GTE for 31 years. Following his retirement, he was part of the Johnson’s Funeral Home family for 26 years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, enjoyed traveling, reading, farming, raking hay and raising cattle. In addition to his wife, Therley is survived by his daughter, Karen (Mike) Wright; two God-daughters, Chris (Chuck) Harrison, Karen Mulholland; a special “daughter,” Kathy Robinson; his God-son, Thomas Heath; one brother, T.G. (Pat) Reed; three sisters-in-law, Wanda Reed, Mildred Corso and Bonnie Conn; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Therley was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Wilson and Verla Smith; one brother, Kenneth Reed. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Redmon and Pastor Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Conn, Freddie Towles, Matt Todd Stone, Thomas Heath, Chuck Harrison, Allen Brown, Mike Buchanan and Jeff Reed. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Gray, Rick Kettenring, Roy Kettenring, Joe Charles, Bobby Wasson, Bill Heath, Toney Chaney, Grant Bolt, Dr. Terrance Furlow and Dr. Bill Monnig. Memorial contributions may be directed to Long Lick Baptist Church Building Fund, 4712 Long Lick Pike, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379 or The Gallean Children’s Home, 712 South Fork Church Road, Liberty, Kentucky 42539. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneral home.com.
