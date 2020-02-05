Thomas E. Cooper Sr.
Navy veteran
Thomas E. Cooper Sr., 91 of Duluth, Georgia, a United States Navy WWII veteran and 45-year employee of Virginia Power in Newport News, Virginia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, after a brief illness.
Thomas E. Cooper Sr. was born in Castlewood, Virginia. Following his Navy discharge, he settled in Newport News, Virginia. After retiring, he and his wife of 55 years, Nell Ellen (Williams) Cooper, who preceded him in death (2006), moved to Duluth, Georgia to live out their retirement years.
He is survived by two sons, Lawrence A (Elaine) of Duluth, Georgia and Thomas (Rebecca) E. Jr. of Georgetown, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Amy (Dean) Haney, Suzanna (Wilson) Hatter, Andrew (James) Cooper, Robby (Angie) Walker, Jennifer (Brian) Torres and Jason Walker; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Temple Hill Cemetery, Castlewood, Virginia by Combs Funeral Home, Lebanon, Virginia and the Russell County VFW.
