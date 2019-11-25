Thomas Willoughby

Thomas Willoughby, 72, passed away, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Georgetown. He was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Harry and Dorothy Sears Willoughby. Thomas was a member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, was a graduate of Scott County High School, enjoyed collecting antique furniture and retired after 47 years from Carbide Products.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann (Cecil) McKenney; a number of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Vickie Gillispie, and a number of cousins, including special cousins, Billie Sue Lovely and Carolyn Atkins. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Laura Willoughby. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Lee Willoughby.

Visitation for Thomas will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Service at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being, Charlie Weatherly, Mike Owens, Keith Gillispie, Danny Ross Hill Jr., Paul Strippelhoff, Danny Strippelhoff and Bobby Rhodes.

