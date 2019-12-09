Tolbert Clayton Barnhill
Army veteran
Tolbert Clayton Barnhill, 94, husband to Sophronia Brewer Barnhill, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Feb. 7, 1925, in Scott County, Kentucky, to the late Ethel and Lola Price Barnhill. He was a veteran that served in the Army 9th Infantry during World War II. Tolbert retired in 1978 from Federal Corrections in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a 70-plus year member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church and he enjoyed working around the farm and watching U.K. basketball.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his brother, Freddie Williamson of Lexington, Kentucky, and a host of nieces and nephews. Tolbert was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Lena Mae Dungan, Louise Paul, and J. T. Barnhill. He was also preceded in death by a special friend, Patty Merritt.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec.12, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Rodney Courtney will officiate and the following will serve as pallbearers, Gary Sowers, Mark Williamson, Tony Dungan, Steve Dungan, Joe Estep and Tommy Barnhill. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Merritt, Freddie Williamson, John Williamson, Karen Vance, Ronnie Vance and Pam Courtney. Burial will take place in Crestlawn Memorial Garden with military honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
