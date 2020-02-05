Tony Dewayne Gibson

Tony Dewayne Gibson, 53, widower of Bridgette Coffman Gibson, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born on Dec. 7, 1966, in Lebanon, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Larry Junior and Cathy McQueary Gibson. Tony was a painter, and liked sports and horse racing.  

Tony is survived by children, Nathan, Jordan and Alexa Gibson; grandchildren, Devarrius, Payson, Kylie and Journi Gibson; brother, Larry Dale (Tina) Gibson and sister, Melissa Jeanette (Tony) Gutierrez, all of Georgetown. Tony is preceded in death by brother, Mark Gibson.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service on Saturday at 1 p.m.  Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Dale Gibson, Darren Gutierrez, Nathan Gibson, Tony Gutierrez, Jordan Gibson and Michael Gibson. The family request donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. 

Service information

Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
