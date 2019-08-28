Virginia (Mallory) Hammons
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Virginia (Mallory) Hammons, 94, widow of Goebel Hammons Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born on Oct. 9, 1924, in Harrison County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Thomas and Willie Lee (Fields) Mallory. Virginia was a member of Gano Baptist Church, she was a Kentucky Colonel and had been the bookkeeper for many years at Southern States. She liked to read, was a great cook, loved being with all of her family. Virginia is survived by one daughter, Susan (Willie) Breen; one son, Barry (Diannah) Hammons; one son-in-law, Jon Lavalley; nine grandchildren, Tony Hammons, Anita Hammons, Jennifer Hammons, Coy Breen, Bryan Hammons, Sara (Josh) Alexander, Erin (Danny) Romans, Gina (Clint Malicote) Breen and Kari (Matt) Virse; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; several additional brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by one son, James Allen Hammons; one daughter, Linda Lavalley; one great-grandson, Michael Hammons; three sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Hammons, Bryan Hammons, Josh Alexander, Danny Romans, Matt Virse and Clint Malicote. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.