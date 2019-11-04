Virginia Ruth Hamilton
Long-time member of Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity
Virginia Ruth Hamilton, 65, wife of Archibald W. Hamilton Jr., passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Born in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Lucille Madden Foster. A caregiver and mother, she was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity. She adored her animals and enjoyed reading, gardening and puzzles.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robin Blankenship, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Mike (Shannon) Hamilton, Cookeville, Tennessee, and James Hamilton, Bowling Green, Kentucky; sisters, Mary Butler and Glenda (Joe) Rice, both of Lexington; brother, Donald Smith, Lexington; and grandchildren, Christian Blankenship, Logan Hamilton and Beatrix Blankenship. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity, conducted by The Rev. Karen W. Booth. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
