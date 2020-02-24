Vivian Morgan Cunagin
Dedicated employee of Whitaker Bank
Vivian Morgan Cunagin, 65, wife of Van Cunagin, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Georgetown. Born Feb. 24, 1954 in Danville, she was the daughter of Anna Pearl Chambers and the late Ralph Morgan. Vivian was a dedicated employee of Whitaker bank. She had a big heart and thought of her friends as family.
In addition to her husband Van and her much loved pet, Riley, she is survived by daughters, Nicole Morgan Cusic and Robyn Mullins (Mike) Caudill; step-children, Marty Mullins, Tammy Bustle, Ricky Mullins and Kenny Mullins; brothers, Johnny Morgan (Sherri), Jimmy Morgan and Ronnie Morgan (Kay); sisters, Ann Moore and Cheryl Gibbons (John); grandchildren, Isabella Cusic, Isaac Cusic and Trevor Caudill. Extended family includes Lisa & Ron Kruchinski and Tammie & Todd Henson.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roby Mullins, her step-mother, Patsy Morgan Collins, sister, Virginia Ann Medley (Bobby) and brother, Jerry Morgan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main St., Georgetown 40324. Visitation will be prior from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Vivian’s name to: Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Shared memories and words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
