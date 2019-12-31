Walter Arris Wood Jr.
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Walter Arris Wood Jr., 82, loving husband to Clara Bishop Wood. “My good friend and husband passed away this morning, Dec. 30, 2019. He had a full life raising four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He worked his whole life on our farm and 30 years at IBM. Sports were part of his DNA. He played, coached, watched and loved every minute of each event. After retirement, he had a part-time job at Longview Country Club. He also worked for State Farm Insurance.”
Walter was born on April 28, 1937, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to the late Walter Wood Sr. and Mary Alpha Lee Wood. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and also the American Legion.
Along with his wife, Clara, he is survived by sons, John Cade Wood and Matthew Tate Wood, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, and daughter, Carrie Lynn Wood Grillo of Nissaw, Minnesota. Walter was preceded in death by his daughter, Whitney Ann Wood and his sister, Elsie Marie Wood Platt.
Visitation for Walter will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
