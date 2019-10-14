Wanda Louise Coomer LeMaster
Avid worker for John Clark Oil Co.
Wanda Louise Coomer LeMaster, 52, wife of David LeMaster, passed away at Baptist Health Lexington on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born in Wolfe County, Kentucky, on April 8, 1967, to the late Arthur and Lorene Gaddis Coomer. Wanda was an avid worker for the John Clark Oil Company in Georgetown and as the manager of the store she made it one of the best in the state. She loved to travel as much as she could, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandbabies.
In addition to her husband, David, she leaves behind her daughter, Katie Robbins of Georgetown, and her grandchildren, Kaylyn Harris and Pyper Barnes. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Arthur Coomer Jr., Michael “Homer” Coomer, Maxie Coomer, Debbie Oaks, Donna(Willard) Robinson, Jenny Fouch, Janie (Tommy) Collins, all of Jackson, Kentucky, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Wanda is preceded in death by her brother, Wyamon Coomer, brother-in-law, James Oaks and brother-in-law, Darrell Fouch.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
