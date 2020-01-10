Warren Demoree Price
Member of Central Church of God
Warren Demoree Price, 77, widower of Carol Mullannix Price, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Born on Nov. 26, 1942, in Sadieville, Kentucky, Warren was the son of the late Floyd and Mae Fields Price. He was a member of Central Church of God, a graduate of Scott County High School, ran Price Barber Shop over 40 years and was currently working at Ye Olde Hair Shed. Warren loved fishing, gardening and his grandchildren, and also enjoyed good conversation and food. “Our dad was a man of faith and he always tried to share the good news that there was hope in Christ no matter who you were, or where you came from.”
He is survived by his sons, Nathaniel Dane (Katie) Price of Georgetown, Kentucky and Bryan Matthew (Lyndsey) Price of Versailles, Kentucky; grandchildren, Madison and Carson Price and Devon and Wyatt Crowe; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Warren was preceded in death by brothers, Gayle Price and Earl Wayne Price.
Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky, with service to begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Honorary pallbearers are, Juball Dawes, Donnie Hombirg, Bobby Hoover, Harold Marshall, Wayne Mullannix, Billy Utter and Danny Burkhead. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
