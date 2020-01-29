William Patrick “Bill” Taylor
Attended St. John Catholic Church
William Patrick “Bill” Taylor, 64, loving husband of Linda Elias Taylor for 40 years, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Georgetown, Kentucky. Bill was born Aug. 2, 1955, in Springfield, Kentucky, to the late William C. “Buddy” and Joyce Osbourn Taylor. Bill attended St. John Catholic Church and worked as an Inventory Specialist at Leggett & Platt.
He loved fast cars and rock & roll music, and was a big sports fan.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by sons, Ryan (LeeAnna) Taylor and Nick Taylor (Amanda Trail), both of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchild, Jackson Scott Taylor; sisters, Frances (Roy) Wilson and Jennifer Hodge, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and Lynn Elias of Lexington, Kentucky. Bill is also survived by nieces and nephews, Brandi Wilson, Michael (Kate) Wilson, Taylor Hodge, Brad (Nicole) Elias and Ben (Annie) Elias.
Memorial visitation for Bill will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: The ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd #101, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
