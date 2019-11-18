William Woodrow “Billy” Morris
Member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church
William Woodrow “Billy” Morris, 83, widower and loving husband to the late Alma Launna Poe Morris for 62 years, passed away in Winchester on Nov. 16, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Scott County, to the late Joseph William Morris and Ethel Melvina Sosby Morris. He is survived by his sister, Pearl Yaste of Georgetown; daughters, Vickie Sue Tidd of Lawrenceburg and Marie Zehender of Versailles; son, Randy (Lee) Morris of Winchester; grandchildren, Brandy (Marc) Morris, Clint Morris, Heather Morris, Trevor Morris, Michael (Linda) Zehender, Michael (Holly) Tidd, David Tidd, Missy Tidd and Brittany Henderson. He also had 11 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly, especially Kaydee Rae Morris, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Josie Francis Furnish, Ruby Aileen Mullanix and Ethel Louise Perraut; great-grandchild, Amy Nicole Tidd; and brother-in-law, George Yaste. He was a member of Stamping Ground Baptist Church. He was a strong-willed man who endured much sickness and pain. He was very loved. A graveside service was 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Georgetown Cemetery. Rev. Sam Glenn officiated. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.