Willie M. Hill Jr.
Printer and Graphic artist at Lexington Herald-Leader
Willie M. Hill Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1939 in Scott County, son of the late Willie M. and Mae Dell (Gunnell) Hill Sr. Willie was a printer and graphic artist for the Lexington Herald-Leader for thirty eight years. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Hill and Lisa Hill Franklin; two grandchildren, Chase Allen (Mendy) Mulberry and Kyle Hill Mulberry; one great-grandson, Noah Hill Mulberry; his loyal companion and pet boston terrier, Stubby. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Bobby Jean Hill. Graveside services were held on Monday, March 2, at Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
