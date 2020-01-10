To the editor,
This commentary is introduced by Donald Trump. Here’s Dictator Don in his own words back in 2011.
Trump in 2011: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”
Of course, Obama never started a war with Iran. He did negotiate a nuclear agreement applauded by every expert in the world. Trump ripped it up for the same reason he ripped up the Paris Accords. Each was signed by Obama and the smallness that is Donald Trump can’t stand the idea of an Obama success.
Anyway, when war explodes don’t worry about Trump’s kids. They’ll be at the club toasting your children’s sacrifices.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
