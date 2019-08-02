To the Editor,
I’m writing to thank the management and “Honor Flight Kentucky” coordinators of the Georgetown, Kentucky Toyota plant. On Oct. 13, 2018, my son Robin Kenley and I were flown from Lexington free of charge to Honor Flight events hosted in Washington, D.C. where we met with veterans from every branch of U.S. military service.
Collectively, we toured memorials honoring veterans of service in Vietnam, Korea, World War I and World War II, and recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As a 72-year-old retired US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, this was a dream come true.
Additionally, we had the honor of visiting Arlington National Cemetery where we witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. And, following the trip, I was provided a commemorative photo and video which I will treasure always.
Thank you so very, very much for this tremendous honor. On behalf of the service men and women who attended with me, I salute you.
Adrian Kenley
Georgetown
