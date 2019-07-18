To the Editor,
I guess it’ll never end. It’s like the Never Ending Story. Alcohol and all of its wonderful benefits.
Folks pushing for this idiocy are now getting a bit lazy. No more walking door-to-door or begging at a restaurant; now you can just sit wherever; go online and sign a petition.
Everyone knows what this petition will do, if you don’t know, don’t sign it.Yes, yes, easier for people to sign electronically. You don’t have to walk and beg, and the “signer” doesn’t have to be seen.
It is not a big undertaking to get a lot of signatures, not when you do it electronically. In the newspaper it states those supporting this activity would level the playing field across the county; yep, more driving under the influence.
If the limit would actually be one drink with dinner, there would not be a petition drive. This is all about money regardless of its consequences. There’s never enough bad, always gotta make it worse.
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
