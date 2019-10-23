To the Editor,
The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 24 is again requesting help for our annual memorial to veterans with displays in windows of downtown store fronts Nov. 4 through Nov. 12.
If you or family members want to participate in honoring your veteran, please do so by sharing photo(s)/information, memorabilia, etc. of that veteran. Please drop the item(s) off by Oct. 27, at the American Legion Post, located at 220 Connector Road, or at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 160 East Main Street, downtown Georgetown.
Place on the back of each item the veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, location(s) and dates served — with contact information of person submitting the items.
All items may be picked up at the location the item was dropped off on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Note: Be sure and check the window displays during the week of Monday, Nov. 4-Nov. 12. Remember thanks to these veterans and all others that have served and are serving enables us to live in freedom in our grand old USA.
Betty Votaw
Georgetown
