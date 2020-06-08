To the Editor,
We have all seen pictures of hundreds of police lined up to confront protestors. The police are dressed in riot gear, with face shields and black masks. No way to identify individual police officers. With anonymity we lose accountability.
I propose that all police in those situations wear easily identifiable number letter combinations. Three unique letter number combinations would yield thousands of possibilities. The shirts and pants would have the identification, front, back, sides, and helmet.
Just like the NFL. If an officer misbehaves they would be immediately identified and held accountable.
Russ Whitney
Georgetown
