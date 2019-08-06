Scott County does not exist in a bubble.
Mass murders have occurred in places of which Scott County residents are all too familiar, the latest barely two hours up I-75 in Dayton, Ohio. Just hours before that tragic event, some 20 people were killed while shopping at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Each time such an event takes place there is a lot of talk and promises, but little progress has been made to stop or curtail the next mass murder.
The problem is immense and it starts with the hateful rhetoric targeting specific groups such as African Americans, Hispanics, women, gays, immigrants, etc. It spews from all of us at different times, depending upon our political or religious beliefs or our location and background. It must stop. It cannot be tolerated. It must be called out when necessary.
That kind of cultural change must begin with each of us individually, but there are actions our leaders can and must take.
Oddly enough, one of the greatest obstacles to some of these common-sense changes is our own Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation calling for universal background checks, but McConnell placed the bills on the Senate calendar rather than call the bills for a vote, effectively stalling their passage.
Here is what the legislation passed by the House would do:
—H.R. Bill 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019: This bill would end person-to-person firearm transfers unless a background check is conducted. This bill is targeted towards gun shows where guns can be sold from one individual to another.
—H.R. Bill: 1112: Bipartisan Background Checks Act: This bill would increase to at least 10 days the amount of time firearms dealers must wait for a response from the background system before a sale can be finalized. Currently, the wait is three days.
—“Red-Flag” laws: President Trump referred to these during his speech Monday. Family members or law enforcement can limit an individual’s access to firearms if they believe that individual is a threat to society.
—Assault weapon bans: In 2004, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 lapsed. This law, passed in the wake of Columbine, banned the manufacture and sale to civilians of assault-style weapons and certain “large capacity” ammunition magazines. Since the 1994 law lapsed, there have been efforts to pass new laws, but with little success. Trump noted in his speech Monday his administration did ban “bump stocks” following the Las Vegas murders. Bump stocks are attachments allowing semi-automatic weapons to mimic automatic weapons.
The banning of assault weapons is often hotly debated, but few can reasonably argue against universal and stringent background checks. Other laws needed universally include prohibiting anyone with a violent past to ever own a gun and adjust the “shall-issue,” which has no real discretionary assessment for a concealed weapon permit to “may-issue” at the discretion of law enforcement.
The right to bear arms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and that is a right deserving of protection.
But common sense must factor into legislation to protect the innocent. As a society we must also find a way to address mental health issues. It has almost become a cliche following a mass shooting when friends and neighbors express shock because the shooter was “average” or “kind” and someone they never believed was capable of such an act or there are manifestos and hit lists, but no one ever took any action until it was too late.
It is almost inconceivable those around someone with the mental mindset to murder dozens of innocent people would not be alerted to the possibilities. That’s why the “Red Flag” laws Trump mentioned are so important.
Law enforcement and first responders deserve praise for the actions taken in Texas and Ohio. The Ohio shooter was immobilized within 30 seconds, but that was still long enough to kill nine people and wound 26 people. Think about that for just a moment. The killer was stopped at the doorway to a pub packed with people. If he had made his way inside that pub the casualty totals would have been significantly higher.
We cannot continue to wring our hands each time a mass murder occurs. The answers lie within all of us, but we must hold ourselves and our leaders accountable.
It is past time for a change.
