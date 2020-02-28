If there is one thing on which we all have equal footing, it is our mortality.
The Book of James pulls no punches when its author asks the reader, “What is your life, but a vapor?”
Sometimes, the world feels as if it’s standing on its head. People whom you never thought would abandon their principals can’t shed them fast enough in order to acquire the good graces of those in power.
It all can be fodder for despair. In Psalm 37, the writer laments how the wicked seem to spread themselves like “a green bay tree.”
The problem, of course, is that none of us sees ourself as the aforementioned tree.
It’s always others who are worse, who are in more need of redemption.
Ash Wednesday begs to differ. It calls us all to abandon the foolishness of thinking that we have no need for penance. We all are in need of forgiveness, be it from those whom we love, or those whom we judge from a distance or even from ourselves.
If there is one, universal, human curse, it is the pursuit of power. It is the cause of most suffering and the underlying reason behind all wars. Ash Wednesday encourages us to stop obsessing over that which can never be possessed, only borrowed.
Our anxiety ignores this truth, so we find ourselves encased in worry, or resentment, or entertaining soul-curdling thoughts that “would shame Hell” as the writer Samuel Johnson once put it.
Ash Wednesday bids us to re-examine that which we have deemed to be valuable.
It’s no an accident that the ash marks that will be placed on the foreheads of so many today will fade before the night is done.
So it is with life. We are only here for a moment. Let’s make the most of it.
Charita Goshay is a reporter at The Canton Repository.
