To the Editor,
As it stands now, we the people must have a license for our dog, a license to drive a car, a license to get married. But to own a gun, anyone can respond to an ad in the paper or go to a gun show, purchase and walk away without ever showing an I.D. It is now legal in Kentucky to carry that gun openly or concealed unless you are going to a bar, bank, school or court.
If Mr. McConnell wishes to leave a legacy beyond gerrymandering, cheating, stealing, enriching himself and his in-laws, contributing to the record national debt with pork barrel projects that are pandering for votes and refusing to defend democracy, he could do something positive that would benefit his constitutes. He could defy the NRA and pass the national background check bill.
The lives he protects may be ours, the people that could vote him out. Contact Mr. McConnell at his office at 859-252-1781 or in Washington at 202-224-2541.
Lori Lamb
Stamping Ground
