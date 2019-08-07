To the Editor,
Mitch McConnell tweeted this on Aug. 3: “The entire nation is horrified by today’s senseless violence in El Paso. Elaine’s and my prayers go out to the victims of this terrible violence, their families and friends, and the brave first responders who charged into harm’s way.”
Here’s another one from Mitch after the mass murder in Dayton: “Sickening to learn this morning of another mass murder in Dayton, Ohio overnight. Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice.”
I’ll give you a few minutes to throw up before I continue. Feel better? OK, let’s examine McConnell’s motivation. I can spell it in three letters, NRA.
In February this year, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. This bill passed 240-190, with eight Republicans joining almost all Democrats to vote for the bill.
It is prudent legislation that respects gun owners’ rights while closing loopholes that sooner or later are going to get you or your loved ones gunned down.
McConnell refuses to assign the bill to a committee. So, the idea that he cares about those murdered in El Paso and Dayton is ridiculous.
McConnell fell and broke his shoulder over the weekend. I hope he has no medical coverage or money for the medical care he wants to deny everyone else.
Too harsh? Not in the least. Evil deserves no compassion.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
