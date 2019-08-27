In many places throughout the South, the Friday night football game is the biggest community event of the week. A rivalry game is the biggest event of the year.
Last Friday, the first Battle of the Birds was by far Scott County’s biggest community event. Certainly festivals draw large crowds, but people generally attend over a two-to-three day period.
Everyone is on hand for kickoff.
School officials estimate some 7,000 people attended the game between Scott County and Great Crossing with the crowd spilling over into the sidelines and end zones.
It was the very first football game ever for the Great Crossing High School Warhawks and despite the final score, the team showed heart and courage. The Scott County Cardinals showed why they are one of the favorites for the Class 5A state championship.
In the stands most everyone cheered for both teams. People with SCHS gear stood when Warhawks quarterback Kalib Perry hit Bryce Hearn on a 74-yard trick play to score Great Crossing’s first touchdown in history. Philip Garner had many Great Crossing fans cheering him on as he amassed 220 yards for Scott County along with four touchdowns.
The transition to a new high school has not been easy for this community. Friends and families have been separated and teachers have been moved around. But the addition of a second high school was absolutely necessary and last Friday night was an example of the hard work everyone has put into making the transition successful.
Congratulations to both teams and to everyone who had a part in last Friday night’s game between Scott County and Great Crossing, including the fans.
It was a great community event and an event few of us will ever forget.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.