Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
What if they had your funeral and nobody came? What if you died and nobody cried?
A few months ago, I attended the funeral of an old acquaintance. While sitting in the back room awaiting the start of the service, the funeral director approached me and the only other man there and asked if we would mind serving as pallbearers. There weren’t any others available except a few close family members.
I thought how sad. Here was a good man who had lived his three score years and ten and he didn’t even have enough friends to carry him to his final resting place. How in the world can something like this really happen? It can happen if you don’t reach out and touch other people’s lives.
It is so important and rewarding in life to make a difference in someone else’s life. You can be sure it will not go unnoticed. One of the great truths is that the more you give of yourself, the more is returned to you.
The Bible records Methuselah as the oldest living being. It says Methuselah lived 969 years and he died. That is it. How many people today are like this? They live and they die. That’s it.
I have no abilities so what can I do to help others? Ask the octogenarian on my street. When you are sick, she brings cut flowers from her yard to brighten your day. When she doesn’t see you out for a couple of days, she checks to see if everything is all right. Although she is well into her 80s, she cares about others and you can be assured that she is well loved by everyone she touches.
Ask another elderly lady in my church who greets everyone every Sunday morning with a smile and has a hug for each youngster. Ask her what can be done to make a difference. My five-year old granddaughter will not go to her Sunday School class without first getting her hug. Does she make a difference? You bet she does.
What can I do to make a difference? Why should I even care? The greatest joy in life is doing for others. The greatest reward is knowing someone cares.
What if they had your funeral and nobody came? What if you died and nobody cried? It will never happen if you give your love away. It will return many times over and somewhere a voice from above might just be heard to say, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
